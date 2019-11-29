Million dollar idea: Sticking plasters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How sticking plasters became a million dollar idea

For almost a hundred years, people have used sticking plasters to wrap their cuts and burns. Now, the world gets through billions of dollars-worth of them a year, thanks to our accident-prone behaviour. So who first came up with the idea of a ready-made bandage which sticks to the skin?

  • 29 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: The trampoline