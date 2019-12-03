Media player
Raiding factories, freeing children
Kailash Satyarthi has been freeing children from slavery for more than 30 years. The Nobel peace laureate organises raids on factories where children are working and reunites them with their families.
He has had a global impact by organising marches on the issue, and today is encouraged by a new generation marching for the issues they are passionate about.
This content was created as a co-production between Nobel Media AB and the BBC
