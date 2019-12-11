'Bring your true personality to your work'
Just before James McMaster became the chief executive of health food company Huel, he met a distraught job applicant.
Her last employers had treated her as though she didn't exist. This inspired him to start a new strategy for his, and he encourages them to "bring yourselves to work".
He says that allowing employees to show their personalities in their jobs helps drive up sales and leads to a happier workforce.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
