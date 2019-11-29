Media player
Can old fridges be recycled to make new ones?
A recycling plant believes it has found a more sustainable way to dispose of old fridges.
The AO Recycling plant in Telford is now trying to recover the plastic from fridges, to make new fridges, creating a circular economy.
Produced, filmed and edited by digital reporter Dougal Shaw
29 Nov 2019
