Can old fridges be recycled to make new ones?

A recycling plant believes it has found a more sustainable way to dispose of old fridges.

The AO Recycling plant in Telford is now trying to recover the plastic from fridges, to make new fridges, creating a circular economy.

  • 29 Nov 2019
