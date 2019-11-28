Is Africa prepared for the digital age?
Is Africa really prepared for the fourth industrial revolution?

Sipho Pityana, co-chair of the World Economic Forum, tells the BBC how various African countries are looking at online learning and other tools to make sure that they don't get left behind.

"[The digital age] offers opportunities to leap-frog Africa's development and in some ways at lower cost than you'd expect if we followed the trajectory of development that you know about," he said.

