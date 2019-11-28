How South Africa is investing in space

Video

What are South Africa's ambitions in space?

Space has many critical functions in society, according to South African National Space Agency's Dr Valanathan Munsami.

"What would happen if you switched off all the satellites? You would feel the impact immediately in everyday life. You would not have any weather reports...your GPS would be gone.

"In terms of banking, if you go to an ATM in a mall, that transaction is transmitted through a telecoms satellite to the bank."