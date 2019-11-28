Media player
Teaching children to build satellites in school
South African start-up XinaBox is teaching children to build satellites in school using a modular chip that can be clipped together.
The company is using its technology to teach children about space, science and coding in interactive workshops.
28 Nov 2019
