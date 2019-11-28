Media player
Solving the problem of uneven skin tones
Dr Theo Mothoa-Frendo, a trained medical doctor, decided to leave the pharmaceutical industry and move into cosmetics in order to find a solution to the number one skin complaint from African women - uneven skin tones.
Her company USO develops products to serve the beauty needs of African women, who do not have the same concerns as women in other continents.
28 Nov 2019
