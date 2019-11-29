Cutbacks 'critical' for loss-making Npower
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Npower cuts 'critical' to sustain business

Energy firm Npower is to cut up to 4,500 UK jobs as part of a plan to make it more profitable.

Michael Lewis - the UK head of E.On, Npower's owner - says the business has been loss-making for some time and the cuts are critical to ensure a sustainable business for the future.

  • 29 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Sticking plasters