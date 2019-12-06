Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the egg box became a million dollar idea
The egg box is one of the most simple and obvious inventions of all time - a protective covering for a very common but very fragile foodstuff. However, its maker had nothing to do with eggs, he was a Canadian newspaper owner. So how did he get his inspiration? Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window