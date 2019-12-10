One sick boy and the NHS (Monday's election news)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: One sick boy and the NHS (Monday's election news)

The prime minister has been criticised after refusing to look at a photo of a four-year-old being treated on the floor of a Leeds hospital.

The BBC's Iain Watson explains what happened in Monday's election campaigning.

  • 10 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Johnson puts reporter's phone in pocket