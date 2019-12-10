Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: One sick boy and the NHS (Monday's election news)
The prime minister has been criticised after refusing to look at a photo of a four-year-old being treated on the floor of a Leeds hospital.
The BBC's Iain Watson explains what happened in Monday's election campaigning.
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-50723603/general-election-2019-one-sick-boy-and-the-nhs-monday-s-election-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window