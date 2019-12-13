Million dollar idea: The snow globe

Media player
How the snow globe became a million dollar idea
Snow globes have become a favourite Christmas ornament. But the man who invented them didn't set out to make anything merry-looking. Instead, he was trying to find a way to make the lamps shine brighter in hospital operating theatres. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
13 Dec 2019
