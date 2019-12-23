'I'm a hard worker and decent person, I deserve a job'
Finding work when you are autistic and have a learning disability

Mitch is 21 and earns a living feeding and mucking out animals on a farm near Leeds, which he describes as his dream job, as he loves animals.

He has autism and learning disabilities and struggled to find even unpaid voluntary work for many years - until a job coach provided a breakthrough.

A film by business digital reporter Dougal Shaw

