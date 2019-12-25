Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Monzo boss warned: 'Worst decision of your life'
Tom Blomfield, who is CEO of mobile bank Monzo, may have built a multi-million pound company - but he almost walked away before he even began.
Video by Dougal Shaw and Nina Nanji
-
25 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window