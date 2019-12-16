Media player
Producing caviar in Africa
Madagascar is now joining the list of caviar producers. "It's a very long process, it takes six or seven years to grow the sturgeon," says Delphyne Dabezies of Rova Caviar, which is running Africa's first sturgeon farm.
