'Reform rates to save retailers from turmoil'
When Sports Direct bought department store chain House of Fraser out of administration last year it promised to turn it into the Harrods of the High Street. Now with more stores set to close, chief financial officer Chris Wootton has told the BBC, that it is "critical" that the government reforms business rates to saves stores and jobs.

  • 16 Dec 2019
