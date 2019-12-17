Whirlpool sorry for recalling machines at Christmas
Whirlpool boss apologises for recalling machines at Christmas

Whirlpool have decided to recall machines after identifying a safety issue with some Hotpoint and Indesit machines made since 2014.

Boss Jeff Noel said they understand how important washing machines are to family life, especially at Christmas, and apologise to customers, but say safety comes first.

