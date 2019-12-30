Media player
Hydrogen-powered drones could point way to future travel
Hydrogen-powered drones have several advantages to conventionally powered lithium ions ones, says Dr Enass Abo-Hamed of H2GoPower, and could point way for future air travel developments.
30 Dec 2019
