Million dollar idea: The Christmas cracker

How the Christmas cracker became a million dollar idea
Christmas crackers - those little paper capsules containing crowns and corny jokes - have been around since Victorian times. For nations like Britain and Australia, they're as central to Christmas as turkey and cranberry sauce. But where did the idea for them come from? Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
20 Dec 2019
