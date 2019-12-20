'Make your own rules'
For years, jewellery makers have been told that to succeed, they must sell their products through all the right stores and advertise in all the right glossy magazines. Chief executive of the brand Missoma, Marisa Hordern, tried to play that game for ten years and found she was getting nowhere. Then she made her own rules and saw her sales soar.

