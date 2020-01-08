Would you want to sit next to the CEO at work?

Media player
CEO Secrets: The boss who likes to hotdesk with his workers
How would you feel if the person who set up stall next to you at work was the overall boss of your company? Would you be frozen in fear or see it as your chance to impress?
Paolo Guglielmini is CEO of MSC Software, which has more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Wherever he travels, he hotdesks with his workforce.
Video by series producer Dougal Shaw
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
