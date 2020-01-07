Tackling the Earth's orbiting space junk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tackling the Earth's orbiting space junk

How the Japanese firm Astroscale is set to start cleaning up the Earth's orbiting space debris.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Jan 2020