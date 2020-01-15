'I moved back to my parents to find business success'
CEO Secrets: Vegan ice cream entrepreneur shares her advice

Cecily Mills dreamed of creating her own vegan ice cream company, but for a long time her fledgling business was confined to her kitchen.

She explains how moving back to her parents' house in her thirties provided the breakthrough she needed to get Coconuts Organic off the ground and into supermarkets.

Video by series producer Dougal Shaw

