Indian firms are seeking to benefit from Brexit

Video

European Union countries are courting Indian businesses to set up shop in their country in the wake of Brexit. The Irish ambassador to India is personally going to companies to persuade them to make the move.

EU institutions are also investing a lot in India, in a bid to maintain relations. So are Indian companies interested and how are they preparing for Brexit?

Video by Arunoday Mukharji, Aakriti Thapar and Pritam Roy