Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carlos Ghosn holds news conference
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is making his first appearance since skipping bail in Japan and fleeing to Lebanon.
Mr Ghosn was arrested in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, including improperly reporting his compensation, in November 2018.
Read more: Carlos Ghosn: Nissan inquiry a 'gross perversion'
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window