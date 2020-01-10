The challenges in bringing disused mills back to life
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The challenges in bringing disused mills back to life

There are almost 2,000 textile mills dotted across cities and towns in the Pennines. But research by Historic England shows well over a quarter of them are unused, and it that unless steps are taken to protect them, a significant part of the country's heritage will be lost forever.

  • 10 Jan 2020