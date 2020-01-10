Did ex-Nissan boss really escape Japan in a box?
Mystery has surrounded just how ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn managed to flee to Lebanon from Japan, where he is wanted on charges of financial misconduct.

Some reports suggest he was smuggled out hiding inside a box.

The BBC's John Simpson interviewed him - and did his best to find out the truth.

