Matt Hancock: 'We shouldn't be flying less'
Health secretary Matt Hancock has told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that he thinks connecting flights around the UK are “incredibly important” and we shouldn’t be flying less despite air travel’s contributions to carbon emissions.
The government has stepped in to help save Flybe - the UK's biggest regional airline outside London.
More than eight million people fly with the regional airline each year to and from airports in the UK, as well as to Europe.
15 Jan 2020
