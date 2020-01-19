What to expect at Davos in 2020
Davos 2020: What to expect at the WEF summit

BBC Economics Editor Faisal Islam offers some hints on what to look out for at this year's Davos summit of global business and political leaders in Switzerland.

He attended the launch event for the World Economic Forum's annual global risk report, which sets the agenda for the summit.

Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw

