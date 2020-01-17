Million dollar idea: The dog biscuit
How the dog biscuit became a million dollar idea

Dog biscuits: they're the treat every owner carries in their pocket to get their pet to come to heel. They were the brainchild of an American electrician. Little did he know it, but his invention would spark a multi-billion dollar, worldwide industry. Aaron Heslehurst explains.

  • 17 Jan 2020
