From SUVs to AI: Investing in Madagascar
Madagascar may not be an obvious first choice for startup companies looking for a springboard into the rest of Africa but some firms are choosing the Indian Ocean island. For instance; one has revived the country's home-grown SUV, the Karenjy; while another is offering AI solutions allowing manufacturers to monitor their assembly lines or delivery firms monitor their vehicle fleets.
16 Jan 2020
