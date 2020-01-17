This is what a million pound coin looks like
An extremely rare Edward VIII sovereign has been sold for £1m, the most expensive UK coin ever sold. Only six of the 22-carat gold coins were ever made, and a quirk of the King's vanity makes them unique.

