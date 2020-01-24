Million dollar idea: The energy drink

Media player
How the energy drink became a million dollar idea
Energy drinks: they're even more stimulating than coffee, and for years they were the chosen drink of long-distance lorry drivers in Asia who needed to stay awake on the roads. But then an Austrian entrepreneur discovered them and they flooded the world. Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
24 Jan 2020
