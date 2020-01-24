Million dollar idea: The energy drink
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the energy drink became a million dollar idea

Energy drinks: they're even more stimulating than coffee, and for years they were the chosen drink of long-distance lorry drivers in Asia who needed to stay awake on the roads. But then an Austrian entrepreneur discovered them and they flooded the world. Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Script and video: Jeremy Howell

  • 24 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: The dog biscuit