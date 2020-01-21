Media player
Keeping the Benin culture alive
Illustrator Osaze Amadasun has created a unique deck of playing cards themed around the Benin Kingdom that has been popular with Nigerians.
The Kingdom of Benin was a pre-colonial kingdom in what is now southern Nigeria and its signature ancient bronzes are coveted by museums around the world.
"I'm creating the artwork for myself, and also for the people that are to come," said Mr Amadasun.
21 Jan 2020
