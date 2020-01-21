Media player
Making the case for Made in Nigeria leather goods
The Lagos Leather Fair wants to see Nigerians carrying leather goods that are locally made.
At the moment, local leather manufacturers tend to export all of the leather they produce to overseas markets, which then make products that are imported back into the country.
21 Jan 2020
