Greta vs Trump at Davos

Davos: Greta Thunberg & Donald Trump clash on climate change
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and US President Donald Trump both spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but had very different messages.
21 Jan 2020
