Jack's Law: ‘His little life is going to help thousands of people’
A woman who campaigned for parents to get paid leave after the death of a child has told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I had to ensure no other bereaved person was told they couldn’t take time off."
Under new government rules, parents will receive two weeks' paid bereavement leave.
"Jack's Law" is named after 23-month-old Jack Herd who died in 2010 - his mum Lucy has been fighting for this provision to become law since then.
23 Jan 2020
