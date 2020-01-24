Could algae be an alternative to plastic?
Davos 2020: Algae proposed as an alternative to plastic

A French think tank called Atelier Luma is investigating whether treated algae can be used an an alternative material to plastic.

It showed off the technology at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Video by Dougal Shaw

  • 24 Jan 2020
