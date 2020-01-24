Quarrels, but little consensus at Davos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Davos 2020: Quarrels, but little consensus

The World Economic Forum in Davos is meant to create consensus between leaders of business and government. THis year's instead produced rows over the climate crisis and threats of trade wars.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 24 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Could algae be an alternative to plastic?