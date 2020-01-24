Quarrels, but little consensus at Davos

Media player
Davos 2020: Quarrels, but little consensus
The World Economic Forum in Davos is meant to create consensus between leaders of business and government. THis year's instead produced rows over the climate crisis and threats of trade wars.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
24 Jan 2020
