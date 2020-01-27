Media player
'We don't yet know exactly what Brexit will entail'
"Get Brexit done" was a powerful slogan for Boris Johnson during the election campaign, but what exactly does it mean? Many businesses are still confused about how the trading partnership with the EU is likely to look after 31 January.
One of those businesses is Babycup, a small manufacturer of drinking cups for babies and young children. Founder and chief executive Sara Keel still doesn’t know what she, as a boss, should be doing in order to mitigate against any potential fallout from Brexit.
Video: Peter Page
27 Jan 2020
