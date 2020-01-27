Can fashion ever be ethical and cheap?

Video

The fashion industry is hugely polluting, producing about 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions - and it's under huge pressure to become more sustainable.

But with the rise of fashion houses selling cheaper clothes, will people want to pay more for ethically made garments?

Patrick Grant, British menswear designer and judge on the Great British Sewing Bee, went to meet Jenny Holloway, who runs an ethical fast fashion factory, to debate whether fashion can become affordable and sustainable.

Jenny's ethical factory produces clothes for fashion giants like Asos and M&S, and she pays staff £12 an hour.

Listen to more from Patrick on Radio 4's In Business on BBC Sounds.