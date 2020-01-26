Barclay has 'gut feeling' HS2 will go ahead
Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay has 'gut feeling' HS2 will go ahead

Cabinet minister Stephen Barclay has told the BBC's Andrew Marr it is his gut feeling the HS2 high-speed rail line will get the go-ahead.

He said that the project was vital for "levelling up" the UK's transport network and improving capacity.

The Brexit secretary's comments come amid a row over the rising cost of the project, which could reach £106bn.

The high-speed link is due to open between London and Birmingham at the end of 2026.

  • 26 Jan 2020
