Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay has 'gut feeling' HS2 will go ahead
Cabinet minister Stephen Barclay has told the BBC's Andrew Marr it is his gut feeling the HS2 high-speed rail line will get the go-ahead.
He said that the project was vital for "levelling up" the UK's transport network and improving capacity.
The Brexit secretary's comments come amid a row over the rising cost of the project, which could reach £106bn.
The high-speed link is due to open between London and Birmingham at the end of 2026.
26 Jan 2020
