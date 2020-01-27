Davos 2020: How do we get more female leaders?
The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the representation of women around the world. But women make up less than a quarter of Davos attendees.

We asked a number of high-profile attendees for their ideas about improving the representation of women in leadership roles worldwide.

