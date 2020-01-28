Brexit: 'The best now is for it to be done and finalised'

Video

The food and drink sector is the UK’s biggest manufacturing industry, with exports to the EU worth over 50% more than those to the rest of the world put together. Latest figures from Make UK value exports to the EU to be around £13.9bn in 2018, with the rest of the world accounting for just £9bn. But the question for many in the food and drink sector, is just what sort of trade tariffs might there be on exports post Brexit.

Sarah John runs craft beer maker Boss Brewing in Swansea. She’s concerned as to what the trading landscape might be like once the UK leaves the EU and what tax and duties might be put onto her beer, and at the minute the fact is she simply doesn’t know.