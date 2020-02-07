Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the rubber duck became a million dollar idea
The rubber duck – there’s one in the bathroom of everyone who has children or a sense of humour. But who first had the idea of turning our baths into miniature ponds for wildfowl? Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Words and script: Jeremy Howell
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window