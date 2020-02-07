Million dollar idea: The rubber duck
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the rubber duck became a million dollar idea

The rubber duck – there’s one in the bathroom of everyone who has children or a sense of humour. But who first had the idea of turning our baths into miniature ponds for wildfowl? Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Words and script: Jeremy Howell

  • 07 Feb 2020