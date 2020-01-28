Does tourism pose a threat to conservation?
At Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, efforts are being made to preserve natural ecosystems and ensure that tourism doesn't get in the way of wildlife conservation.

According to the Kenya Tourism Board, the country brought in $1.5bn (£1.2bn) in tourism revenue in 2018.

