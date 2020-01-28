The trend for made-in-Nigeria kids clothing
Video

High-end bespoke babies and children's clothing is starting to take off in Nigeria.

More and more parents are willing to splash out on Africa-centric clothing for their kids, both on the continent, and there is also huge demand from Africans living abroad.

