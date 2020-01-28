'We're incredibly grateful'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're incredibly grateful'

Navinder Singh Sarao's lawyer Roger Burlingame expressed feelings of relief to the BBC upon hearing the sentence passed by Judge Virginia Kendall at a federal court in Chicago.

Mr Sarao was sentenced to "time served", with a condition of release being one year of home confinement.

  • 28 Jan 2020