Bubble tea: A sweet treat that went global
Bubble tea - also called pearl tea or boba tea - is a sweet drink that combines milk, flavoured tea and tapioca pearls that are sucked up through an extra-large straw and chewed.
Invented in Taiwan in the 1980s, it has now become popular worldwide. The BBC's Sarah Toms investigates.
04 Feb 2020
