Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'This cup will go into the soil and biodegrade'
Every year, some eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the sea. With environmental concerns now top of many political and business agendas, one South African start-up is encouraging party-goers to be more environmentally-conscious. They make biodegradable cups for use at music festivals and other events. After a day of partying, the cups can be buried in the soil to safely decompose.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window